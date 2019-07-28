Only 2 bullet-proof vehicles for VVIPs in Odisha

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Its modernization notwithstanding, Odisha Police has only two bullet proof vehicles in usable condition for securing movement of VIPs in the State. Like it depends on neighbouring States for food and other essential commodities, it has to fall back upon its neighbours for armoured vehicles during visit of more than one Z+ protectees.

Although State Police has 11 bullet resistant vehicles, only two - Tata Safari and Mahindra Scorpio - are in usable condition. The rest nine are outdated Ambassador cars. Seven of them are in different range headquarters while two are with the Security Wing and not road worthy.

Meanwhile, the Intelligence Wing of State Police has proposed procurement of bullet resistant vehicles for the MV fleet of the VIP/Security Cell in order to replace obsolete Ambassadors.

Of the two existing bullet-proof vehicles, the Scorpio was provided for use of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik following an anonymous threat letter in February 2015. The CM, a Z+ protectee, prefers a Maruti SX-4 instead of the bullet-proof Scorpio, the Security Wing has proposed to replace it with a Sedan for his use.

“The two bullet-proof vehicles develop troubles due to extensive use and we have had a tough time arranging such vehicles during the recently concluded General Elections as the State witnessed a number of Z+ protectees visits on a single day,” said a senior police official on condition of anonymity.

Despite being a Maoist-affected State, Odisha is the only State which has such a low number of bullet resistant vehicles. To provide security during visit of VVIPs, State Police is forced to depend on Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to manage the crisis.DGP Dr RP Sharma said, armoured vehicle will help capacity building of Odisha Police. “We have appraised the State Government about it,” he said but refused to divulge the number of vehicles the State is going to purchase.