Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Only 2 bullet-proof vehicles for VVIPs in Odisha

State depends on neighbours for armoured vehicles on spl occasions

Published: 28th July 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Its modernization notwithstanding, Odisha Police has only two bullet proof vehicles in usable condition for securing movement of VIPs in the State. Like it depends on neighbouring States for food and other essential commodities, it has to fall back upon its neighbours for armoured vehicles during visit of more than one Z+ protectees.

Although State Police has 11 bullet resistant vehicles, only two - Tata Safari and Mahindra Scorpio - are in usable condition. The rest nine are outdated Ambassador cars. Seven of them are in different range headquarters while two are with the Security Wing and not road worthy.

Meanwhile, the Intelligence Wing of State Police has proposed procurement of bullet resistant vehicles for the MV fleet of the VIP/Security Cell in order to replace obsolete Ambassadors.

 Of the two existing bullet-proof vehicles, the Scorpio was provided for use of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik following an anonymous threat letter in February 2015. The CM, a Z+ protectee, prefers a Maruti SX-4 instead of the bullet-proof Scorpio, the Security Wing has proposed to replace it with a Sedan for his use.

“The two bullet-proof vehicles develop troubles due to extensive use and we have had a tough time arranging such vehicles during the recently concluded General Elections as the State witnessed a number of Z+ protectees visits on a single day,” said a senior police official on condition of anonymity.

Despite being a Maoist-affected State, Odisha is the only State which has such a low number of bullet resistant vehicles. To provide security during visit of VVIPs, State Police is forced to depend on Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to manage the crisis.DGP Dr RP Sharma said, armoured vehicle will help capacity building of Odisha Police. “We have appraised the State Government about it,” he said but refused to divulge the number of vehicles the State is going to purchase.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp