Serial killing: One victim took lift till SCB Medical

CUTTACK: One of the three victims of the Cuttack murders had taken a lift on a bike till SCB Medical College and Hospital after being attacked near OMP Square, police investigation has revealed. However, the youth who helped the 55 year-old victim, yet to be identified, left him by Medical Road apprehending of police complications. When Cuttack Police verified CCTV footage, it stumbled upon the biker leaving the injured man at Medical Road.

The biker was picked up and questioned by police. During interrogation, the biker revealed that he found the critically injured man at OMP Square on Tuesday night who requested to be dropped at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Though the biker brought him, he left him near the hospital. The victim was found dead at the spot next morning. This meant two of the victims were attacked at OMP Square late on Tuesday and police believe the assailant might have been the same person.

Post-mortem report has suggested that all three victims bore sharp cuts on the neck and the weapon seems to be the same which has also led police to believe that killer could be the same person. All incidents took place between 3 am to 4 am. “We have gathered good information and a special police team is working on all the angles on it. We’re hopeful of cracking this case soon,” Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said. The first murder took place near Taladanda Canal a night before.