Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Serial killing: One victim took lift till SCB Medical

One of the three victims of the Cuttack murders had taken a lift on a bike till SCB Medical College and Hospital after being attacked near OMP Square, police investigation has revealed.

Published: 28th July 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  One of the three victims of the Cuttack murders had taken a lift on a bike till SCB Medical College and Hospital after being attacked near OMP Square, police investigation has revealed. However, the youth who helped the 55 year-old victim, yet to be identified, left him by Medical Road apprehending of police complications. When Cuttack Police verified CCTV footage, it stumbled upon the biker leaving the injured man at Medical Road.

The biker was picked up and questioned by police. During interrogation, the biker revealed that he found the critically injured man at OMP Square on Tuesday night who requested to be dropped at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Though the biker brought him, he left him near the hospital. The victim was found dead at the spot next morning. This meant two of the victims were attacked at OMP Square late on Tuesday and police believe the assailant might have been the same person.

Post-mortem report has suggested that all three victims bore sharp cuts on the neck and the weapon seems to be the same which has also led police to believe that killer could be the same person. All incidents took place between 3 am to 4 am. “We have gathered good information and a special police team is working on all the angles on it. We’re hopeful of cracking this case soon,” Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said. The first murder took place near Taladanda Canal a night before.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp