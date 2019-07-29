Daughter Pleas to Odisha DGP for action against cops at fault for her mother's murder

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bijayani Mishra, the woman who had to run from pillar to post for eight years to convince the police that her mother was murdered, met DGP Dr RP Sharma on July 28 and requested him to ensure stringent action against the accused and the officers responsible for her ordeal.

A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Bijayani of Sambalpur had approached local police to file a complaint regarding her missing mother Jayashree Mishra in October, 2011. Instead of taking the matter seriously, the police simply filed a station diary.

She and her brother made several rounds to the police station. But they were sent back by police officers who stated that Jayashree had eloped with somebody.

“We always suspected that one of our distant relatives Basanta Panda of Badsinghari village was behind our mother’s mysterious disappearance. We also told the police about our suspicion but they took no step in this regard,” she said.

The DGP said, “Some skeletal remains of the victim have been recovered and efforts are on to find further evidences. I have also directed DIG, Northern Range, to monitor the investigation of the case.” He also assured that an inquiry would be made into Bijayini’s allegation against police officers.

After meeting Dr Sharma, Bijayani expressed her shock over the whole issue and said if an educated person like her had to face such harassment, it is appalling to think what uneducated people would be facing.

On July 17, Bijayani had written a letter to the DGP requesting his intervention in the matter. On the basis of her letter, the DGP directed DIG, Northern Range Satyabrata Bhoi to look into the issue.

Later, police nabbed Panda and interrogated him. During interrogation, Panda confessed that he had borrowed `1.50 lakh from Jayashree but had not returned the money despite her repeated requests. With the intent of getting rid of Jayashree, he had strangulated her. However, he retrieved the body the following day and buried it again in another place. On the basis of his confession, a murder case was registered.