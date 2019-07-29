More rains in store for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said a cyclonic circulation lies over north-west Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and extends up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level tilting southwards with height, and under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form in next three days.

“Above normal rainfall activity and heavy rainfall at isolated places are expected in Odisha during the next week. The rainfall deficit has also reduced by six per cent. Between June 1 and July 28, the State received 26 per cent deficit rainfall,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.

Biswas attributed the increase in rainfall activity to strong monsoon current over the State.

In a special bulletin issued on Sunday, regional Met office said light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activities are expected at most places on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts during the same period. Similarly, heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara,

Bhadrak, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Boudh and Nabarangpur districts on Monday.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Malkangiri district received 57.7 mm rainfall, followed by Deogarh 34 mm, Jharsuguda 24.8 mm and Koraput 21.8 mm.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “Another cyclonic circulation has developed over north Bay of Bengal. This circulation is also likely to become more marked and induce a low-pressure area over the region by July 30 or 31.”

“This is not all, weather conditions are conducive for another low-pressure area, which may develop in north Bay of Bengal around August 4,” it added.