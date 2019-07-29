Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingh Mishra wants Government to form probe agency 

Former minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, however, refuted the allegations and said the Government has not concealed any data.

CLP leader Narasingh Mishra ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra on Sunday demanded that a State Investigating Agency should be formed to increase the rate of conviction which is abysmally low at present.

Referring to the alarming increase in rape cases and other crime given in the White Paper released by the State Government, the CLP leader said if Government is really interested to contain the situation, it should have tried to increase the conviction rate.

He said police should focus on four Ps - prevention, prompt investigation, prosecution and punishment to bring down the increasing crime in the State. However, prosecution rate is extremely low as cadre public prosecutors (PPs) and assistant PPs are not appointed despite repeated demands.

Stating that the rate of conviction in cases conducted by politically-appointed PPs and APPs is much lower than those taken up by cadre PPs and APPs, the veteran Congress leader said required for law and order and prosecution should be separated. Besides, preventive measures should be initiated by educating people and making them conscious, Narasingh said and accused the Government of not responding to these demands which have been made repeatedly.

Criticising the State Government for concealing facts in the White Paper by not providing comparative figures of last year, the CLP leader said it has been prepared in such a way that a person going through the document without comparing it with previous year’s White Paper cannot realise the actual situation. Pointing towards the abnormal rise in the number of rape incidents in 2018 which has gone up by nearly 300 cases, Narasingh said the Government still claims that everything is all right in the State. Alleging that the Government is totally indifferent towards the worsening situation, he said crime is bound to increase because of the low conviction rate. “Criminals are not afraid of the law as they go scot free,” he said.

Former minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, however, refuted the allegations and said the Government has not concealed any data. A comparative figure has not been given in the White Paper but the Opposition must have the last year’s data to make a comparison,” he said.

