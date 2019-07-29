Odisha Congress to take out march for farmers’ rights from Aug 9  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress will take out Kissan Adhikar Padyatra (march for farmers’ rights) from August 9 against the Central and State Governments for not fulfilling the promises made to farmers before the elections.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the State working committee meeting of Odisha Pradesh Kissan Congress (OPKC) held here on Sunday. Alleging that both the Governments have launched KALIA and PM-KISAN schemes without taking any permanent steps to resolve the problems, chairman of OPKC Amiya Kumar Patnaik said both the schemes will not help farmers in any way.

Criticising the Centre for increasing the minimum support price (MSP) on paddy by only `65 per quintal, Patnaik demanded that the MSP should be fixed at Rs 2,930 as per a unanimous resolution passed in the State Assembly. Besides, farmers should also be paid insurance money in time and all their loans should be waived, he said.

Alleging that there have been large-scale irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries for KALIA scheme, Patnaik demanded that steps should be taken to correct the defects in the list and real farmers should be paid financial assistance under the schemes launched by the State Government and the Centre.

He also demanded that the State Government should announce a comprehensive agriculture policy to attract farmers towards cultivation in a bigger way.