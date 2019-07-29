Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Congress to take out march for farmers’ rights from Aug 9  

He also demanded that the State Government should announce a comprehensive agriculture policy to attract farmers towards cultivation in a bigger way.

Published: 29th July 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Congress Bhawan

Odisha Congress Bhawan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress will take out Kissan Adhikar Padyatra (march for farmers’ rights) from August 9 against the Central and State Governments for not fulfilling the promises made to farmers before the elections.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the State working committee meeting of Odisha Pradesh Kissan Congress (OPKC) held here on Sunday. Alleging that both the Governments have launched KALIA and PM-KISAN schemes without taking any permanent steps to resolve the problems, chairman of OPKC Amiya Kumar Patnaik said both the schemes will not help farmers in any way.

Criticising the Centre for increasing the minimum support price (MSP) on paddy by only `65 per quintal, Patnaik demanded that the MSP should be fixed at Rs 2,930 as per a unanimous resolution passed in the State Assembly. Besides, farmers should also be paid insurance money in time and all their loans should be waived, he said.

Alleging that there have been large-scale irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries for KALIA scheme, Patnaik demanded that steps should be taken to correct the defects in the list and real farmers should be paid financial assistance under the schemes launched by the State Government and the Centre. 

He also demanded that the State Government should announce a comprehensive agriculture policy to attract farmers towards cultivation in a bigger way.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Congress Kissan Adhikar Padyatra Odisha Pradesh Kissan Congress
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp