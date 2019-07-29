Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha to invite bids for mining lease of graphite, limestone and chromite blocks

The SBI Caps is reported to have suggested to the State Government to set the reserve price for each of the mineral blocks lined up for auctions at five per cent.

Published: 29th July 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of Odisha at his residence Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Clearing the decks for auction of eight non-ferrous mines, the State Government is all set to float tender notice on July 31 for the invitation of bids for grant of mining lease of graphite, limestone and chromite blocks.

Of the eight blocks, six are virgin and two merchant mines. Geological reports of the blocks were scrutinised and value of mineral reserve estimated by SBI Capital Markets Ltd, the transaction adviser. Lease of the two chromite blocks located in Jajpur district will expire by March 31, 2020.

The SBI Caps is reported to have suggested to the State Government to set the reserve price for each of the mineral blocks lined up for auctions at five per cent.

As leases of 24 merchant mines including 16 iron ore blocks are set to expire by end of March next year, the Centre, as well as the steel industries, are putting pressure on the State Government to complete the auction process to ensure a steady flow of raw materials to mineral industries.

“The Directorate of Mines of the Steel and Mines department has planned to float tenders for 36 mining blocks including 12 virgin ones in three phases. In the first phase, notice inviting tenders for eight blocks will be made available on the MSTC website on July 31. The dates for bidding for the remaining blocks are August 14 and 31,” said sources familiar with the development.

Raising doubt over the success of auctioning of the eight mineral blocks, industry sources said all the four limestone blocks are very small in size. With limited reserve, bidders may not show interest for captive use. With no cement factory located near the four blocks, it will be a costly affair for merchant miners.

“Transportation of limestone, a basic raw material for the cement factory, beyond 20 km will not be viable as the cost of production will go up substantially,” sources in the cement industry said.
The State Government had put Garramura limestone block in Nuapada district to auction earlier but it had to defer the bid as there was no response to its invitation.

Refusing to divulge the proposed auction of the eight mineral blocks, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick said, “We are trying our best to put a few blocks for auction. The SBI Caps has been asked to clear the geological reports of as many blocks as possible. Let’s see how many mining blocks will be ready.”

Mallick recently informed the Assembly that 40 mining blocks have been readied for auction during the current financial year. He said the Government, which had auctioned five mineral blocks including three iron ore ones as per Mineral Auction Rules, 2015 by May 2017, could not proceed with e-auction in 2017-18 due to the restriction imposed by the Delhi High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
non-ferrous mines Odisha mines SBI Capital Markets Ltd Odisha mining bid odisha graphite odisha limestone
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp