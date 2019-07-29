Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Over 25 per cent of senior secondary seats in Odisha go vacant  

The number of vacant seats in these three streams is 28.28 per cent of the total seats for which admission was conducted by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) for 2019-20 year.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A whopping 1.20 lakh out of 4.27 lakh seats in Plus Two Arts, Science and Commerce streams have remained vacant this year though admissions for the current academic session have been completed.

Of the three major streams, the highest vacancy has been reported in Commerce in which over 53 per cent seats are vacant. In Science, around 46 per cent seats have not been filled up this year while 12.6 per cent seats are vacant in Arts.

As per the statistics available in the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal of the School and Mass Education department, admissions to Plus Two courses this year were carried out in 1,984 higher secondary schools. Out of 4,48,451 seats in all the streams including Sanskrit and Vocational Education, admissions were made to only 3.16 lakh seats while the remaining 1.32 lakh seats are lying vacant. 
Of the total 2.39 lakh seats in Arts, 30,196 seats have found no takers. Similarly, out of 1.44 lakh seats in Science, 67,194 seats are lying vacant. In Commerce, 23,597 out of 44,515 seats are vacant in the current academic session. 

Statistics also revealed that enrolment of students in Plus Two courses in the higher secondary schools this academic session is less than the previous year. In 2018-19, 15, 117 seats in Arts, 54,806 in Science and 18,919 in Commerce had remained vacant. 

Apart from the three major streams, enrolment in Sanskrit and Vocational Education has also remained poor this year. 

Out of a total 11, 302 seats in Sanskrit, 5,746 seats are lying vacant. Similarly, 5,307 out of 9,336 seats in Vocational Education have not been filled up. Classes of Plus II first-year students will commence from Monday. School and Mass Education department officials couldn’t be reached for their comments.

Worrying trend

 In Science, around 46 per cent seats have not been filled up this year while 12.6 per cent seats are vacant in Arts

