Punjab cooperation minister led delegation on three-day tour to Odisha

The delegation will visit Konark and Puri on the same day. The Punjab Cooperation Minister is likely to have a meeting with his counterpart here before his departure on July 31.

Published: 29th July 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Cooperation Minister Sukhinder Singh Randhawa

Punjab Cooperation Minister Sukhinder Singh Randhawa

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation from Punjab led by Cooperation Minister Sukhinder Singh Randhawa is coming to Odisha on a three-day visit beginning July 29 to study the activities of primary cooperative credit structures (PACS).

The Punjab Minister accompanied by an official delegation comprising Registrar of Cooperative Societies Vikash Garg, Managing Director of Punjab State Cooperative Bank S K Batish and other senior bank officers will visit Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) to learn about the core banking solution (CBS) system.

The delegation will have a meeting with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Managing Director of OSCB and other senior officers of the apex banks.

The apex cooperative bank of the State has established a state-of-the-art core banking data management centre in its head office and linked all the branches of district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) to the data centre along with its functional units as part of the CBS, being assisted by the State Government.  
Sources in the Cooperation department said the Punjab team is interested to study the digitisation of the three-tier cooperative credit structure of Odisha. As a technology partner, VSoft Technologies has successfully deployed its Core Banking Solution ‘WINGS’ and integrated web-based open source software solution ‘ROOTS’, through OSCB.

The team will visit Khurda Central Cooperative Bank on July 30 to study the operation of short term cooperative credit structure, functioning of the PACS and see the computerisation programme at two service cooperative societies (SCS) at Kashipur and Sishupalgada.

The delegation will visit Konark and Puri on the same day. The Punjab Cooperation Minister is likely to have a meeting with his counterpart here before his departure on July 31.

Odisha visit

The Punjab Minister will visit OSCB to learn about the core banking solution (CBS) system. Punjab team is interested to study the digitisation of the coop credit structure of Odisha

