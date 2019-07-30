Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneshwar Police nab man for murder over chicken curry

Police on Monday arrested a man for killing a person after a quarrel over chicken curry and rice. 

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Police on Monday arrested a man for killing a person after a quarrel over chicken curry and rice. The accused, 23-year-old Pradeep Das alias Chiku of Kendrapara district, was working as a labourer in Nakhara area here for contractor Arun Kumar Das of Gajapati district. The duo was staying in a newly constructed house.

On May 1, Arun brought chicken and asked Pradeep to cook. After preparing the food, Pradeep went to a nearby market to purchase some medicines for himself. On returning, he found that Arun had eaten all the chicken curry and rice. When Pradeep confronted Arun, the latter hurled verbal abuses at him and said he was just a labourer and not entitled to eat chicken. Arun also threw Pradeep’s bag and asked him to leave.

After Pradeep left, Arun locked the main gate of the building and went to sleep on the terrace. Enraged over the incident, the accused then climbed to the rooftop of the building and hit Arun, who was asleep, with a blunt object before fleeing the spot. He was on the run since then. Balianta police said acting on a tip-off, Pradeep was nabbed from Jagatpur. The accused has confessed to his crime.

