CM Patnaik's Private Secretary VK Pandian gets additional responsibility of 5Ts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Private Secretary VK Pandian was on Monday given additional charge as Secretary to the CM’s Transformation and Initiatives (5Ts). A 2000 Batch IAS officer, Pandian has been serving as the Private Secretary to the CM since May 2011.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said a proposal in this regard was approved by the CM. Pandian will continue to serve as the Private Secretary to the CM. The 5Ts initiatives of the CM are Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time and Transformation. The action plan under 5Ts includes a number of new initiatives including creation of a ‘Mo College’ platform in line with the State Government’s ‘Mo School’ campaign to allow alumni and other interested individuals to contribute to the development of colleges.

After assuming office as the CM of Odisha for a fifth consecutive term, Naveen has laid emphasis on 5Ts. He has advised his Council of Ministers, newly-elected MLAs and bureaucrats to focus on the 5T ‘Mantras’ to build a ‘New Odisha’.