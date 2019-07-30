Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CM Patnaik's Private Secretary VK Pandian gets additional responsibility of 5Ts

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Private Secretary VK Pandian was on Monday given additional charge as Secretary to the CM’s Transformation and Initiatives (5Ts). 

Published: 30th July 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Private Secretary VK Pandian was on Monday given additional charge as Secretary to the CM’s Transformation and Initiatives (5Ts). A 2000 Batch IAS officer, Pandian has been serving as the Private Secretary to the CM since May 2011. 

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said a proposal in this regard was approved by the CM. Pandian will continue to serve as the Private Secretary to the CM. The 5Ts initiatives of the CM are Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time and Transformation. The action plan under 5Ts includes a number of new initiatives including creation of a ‘Mo College’ platform in line with the State Government’s ‘Mo School’ campaign to allow alumni and other interested individuals to contribute to the development of colleges. 

After assuming office as the CM of Odisha for a fifth consecutive term, Naveen has laid emphasis on 5Ts. He has advised his Council of Ministers, newly-elected MLAs and bureaucrats to focus on the 5T ‘Mantras’ to build a ‘New Odisha’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief minister Naveen Patnaik VK Pandian CM’s Transformation and Initiatives Mo College New Odisha
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp