Bhubaneshwar Municipal Corporation begins fine collection from vendors violating polythene norms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After drawing flak for not collecting fine from vendors using plastic and polythene bags, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday collected fine from those not complying with the plastic ban order.

Corporation officials informed that around 45 kg polythene bags were seized by two enforcement squads of the civic body on Cuttack-Puri road and Rs 4,500 was fine was collected from them.

On Friday, Express had reported how the civic body which seized around 75 kg single-use polythene bags from markets in Unit I, Rajmahal, Master Canteen and CRP Square had spared vendors violating plastic ban norms.

The Corporation, in October last year, had decided to collect Rs 500 fine from street vendors violating the ban order in the first instance, Rs 1,000 in the second instance and Rs 2,000 in the third instance after which they may face criminal proceedings, including cancellation of trade licence.

With the Corporation not collecting fines from violators, allegations were being made that the BMC was going soft on vendors to favour a few political parties in the upcoming civic polls.

BMC Commissioner Samarth Verma, however, ruled out the allegations and had assured collection of fine from violators. Accordingly, the fine collection was started.