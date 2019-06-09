Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneshwar businessman escapes abduction bid after miscreants vehicle meets with accident

The businessman Siba Sundar Das was reportedly sleeping in his car when two persons dragged him out and forced him into an SUV nearby.

BHUBANESWAR: In an incident befitting a noir film script, a city-based businessman was allegedly abducted by miscreants but managed to emerge unscathed through a curious turn of events late on Friday night.

The businessman Siba Sundar Das was reportedly sleeping in his car due to a power outage at his house at IRC Village here when two persons dragged him out and forced him into an SUV nearby.

The two then got into his car and drove ahead with the SUV which had Das and four others followed.

As they approached Vani Vihar flyover, they spotted a vehicle checking post by RTO officials and decided to turn around.

In the process taking the wrong turn, Das’ car collided with a truck heading on the road and also hit from behind by the following SUV.

With the vehicles immobilised and drawing the attention of police and officials nearby, the miscreants fled leaving Das behind.

While no one was injured, Das was picked up by a PCR van. Saheed Nagar police later reached the spot and seized the two cars.

On search, two guns with live ammunition were recovered from the SUV. On Saturday morning, Das lodged a complaint on the abduction bid.

He told police that he did not have enmity with anyone nor he received any threat calls.

“We are investigating whether the incident was a fallout of past enmity or any other reason. The miscreants are being identified,” Nayapalli IIC Arun Kumar Swain said.

