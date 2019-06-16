31-year-old found hanging from ceiling fan in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The body of a man was found hanging in his rented house at Shree Vihar area under Chandrasekharpur police limits on Saturday.

The deceased, Bibhu Prasad Moharana of Cuttack district was staying with his elder brother here.

The 31-year-old was a B.Tech pass out and looking for a job for the last few years. His elder brother was away at Mumbai for some work when Bibhu took the extreme step.

The incident came to light after one of his friends called Bibhu on his mobile phone and learnt that it was switched off.

On Saturday morning, Bibhu’s friend went to his rented house but as no one answered the doorbell he broke door open to find Moharana hanging from the ceiling fan. He informed police and Bibhu’s family.

Police recovered a suicide note from the spot in which Bibhu stated that he was upset over unemployment, said Chandrasekharpur IIC Biswaranjan Nayak said. Moharana completed his B Tech in 2012.

Police are awaiting post-mortem report to ascertain when he committed suicide.