Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Charred body of woman found near NH-16 in Odisha

Charred body of a woman was found in a field near National Highway-16 in Khurda district on Saturday.

Published: 16th June 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Charred body of a woman was found in a field near National Highway-16 in Khurda district on Saturday.

On being informed about the body lying near an over-bridge in Saranai village, Balugaon police rushed to the spot and recovered the remains.

Later, the remains were sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for post-mortem. Police are yet to establish the identity of the victim who is around 25 years.

“After preliminary probe, it is suspected that the woman was murdered and her body set on fire in the field by miscreants,” said Banapur IIC Sanjay Patnaik.

Evidence found during the probe suggested that the woman belonged to Ganjam district.

“We are verifying whether any missing complaint of a woman was lodged in police stations of Ganjam and Khurda districts,” the police said.

The autopsy report is awaited to ascertain other angles of crime like rape. The CCTV footage at the check gate at Keshpur under Khallikote police limits will be scanned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha NH 16 Odisha crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp