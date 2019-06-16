Charred body of woman found near NH-16 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Charred body of a woman was found in a field near National Highway-16 in Khurda district on Saturday.

On being informed about the body lying near an over-bridge in Saranai village, Balugaon police rushed to the spot and recovered the remains.

Later, the remains were sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for post-mortem. Police are yet to establish the identity of the victim who is around 25 years.

“After preliminary probe, it is suspected that the woman was murdered and her body set on fire in the field by miscreants,” said Banapur IIC Sanjay Patnaik.

Evidence found during the probe suggested that the woman belonged to Ganjam district.

“We are verifying whether any missing complaint of a woman was lodged in police stations of Ganjam and Khurda districts,” the police said.

The autopsy report is awaited to ascertain other angles of crime like rape. The CCTV footage at the check gate at Keshpur under Khallikote police limits will be scanned.