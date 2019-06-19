AIIMS Bhubaneswar signs pact for Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An agreement was signed between Health and Family Welfare Department and All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar on June 19 to facilitate treatment under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

All public health facilities run by the State Government and 196 private empanelled hospitals in and outside the state have been included in the health assurance scheme rolled out on August 15, last year.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Health Minister Nabakishore Das, Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda and AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane.

Assuring that the hospitals empanelled for the scheme will get their bills paid on time, Das directed the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) to expedite the process on real-time basis.

The private hospitals have been asked to submit monthly report on patients availing treatment under BSKY.