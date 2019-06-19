TNIE to organise Odisha’s first Corporate Snooker event from June 20

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Giving an opportunity to corporate houses to improve their Human Resources (HR) management through sports, The New Indian Express (TNIE) will be organising Odisha’s first Corporate Snooker event at Hotel Swosti Premium here from June 20.

The two-day tournament, powered by Odisha Mining Corporation and supported by Aditya Birla Group and Indian Oil, will be a Management Development Programme (MDP) for building a strong HR in corporates, practically on snooker table.

The event, a first-of-its-kind in the State, will be played in six different formats unlike regular snooker tournaments.

The formats include six colour shootout, cannons, set up your partner, bomb scare, colour and reds and tunnel trouble.All games will be played in doubles format with alternate shots.

The formats have been exclusively designed by Asian Snooker Champion Yasin Merchant and former Maharashtra Snooker Champion Rishab Kumar.

A number of corporate houses including Indian Oil, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, Mindfire, Capgemini, Dalmia Cement, IMFA, Nalco and Adventz PPL have already confirmed participation.

The participation fee for a team of two is Rs15,000. The participating teams will be provided game equipment, memento and trophy.

Interested corporate houses can register at www.corporatesnooker.in. The registration ends on June 20.

The event will also be promoting a game which has its roots in India.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) website proudly declares India as the birthplace of Snooker.