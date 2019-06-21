Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government extends doctors’retirement age from 68 to 70

The chief medical officers have been asked to submit a list of retired doctors in their respective districts and number of posts vacant by July 15.

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has decided to increase the retirement age of doctors for contractual engagement from 68 to 70 years. Health and Family Welfare Minister Nabakishore Das informed this on the sidelines of a two-day conference of Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers ( C D M & P H O s ) which concluded here on Thursday. Earlier, the retired doctors were given contractual appointment for three years after they superannuated at 65 years.

The decision may not have much financial implications as large number of posts are lying vacant. “This is a forward looking step and the services of experienced doctors will be available for bringing quality heath services to people. It will also help retaining the existing strength of experienced doctors providing better care,” the Minister said.

The chief medical officers have been asked to submit a list of retired doctors in their respective districts and number of posts vacant by July 15, Das said. Of the sanctioned 6,719 posts of doctors, 513 are lying vacant. While the State is grappling with shortage of physicians, a number of doctors remain absent without approval adding to the woes.

Warning that legal action will be taken against doctors remaining absent without prior information, the Health Minister said district Collectors and CDM&PHOs have been directed to appoint retired doctors on contractual basis as per their requirement. He also advised doctors in public health facilities not to accept reports of pathological tests done in private laboratories in order to check the practice.

Das has asked the chief medical officers to form Whatsapp group by adding block development officers, Tehsildars and Sub-collectors for monitoring Mahaprayan scheme and allow relatives of deceased use the service, if they require, even before obtaining the death certificate. This is a strong signal that the State Government is taking all steps to enhance the delivery of services, Puri CDM&PHO Dr Amarendra Nath Mohanty said.

