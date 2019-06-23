Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar's Lord Venkateswara temple conducts Bhumi Puja

Its construction and renovation of TTD Kalyan Mandap will start very soon, president, Andhra Cultural Association of Bhubaneswar, MV Rao said.

Bhumi Puja also known as the ground breaking ceremony

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ground breaking ceremony for Lord Venkateswara temple in the city was performed by the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and local advisory committee Chairman and IAS Nikhil Pawan Kalyan.

TTD, which manages the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala of Andhra Pradesh, had earlier decided to build a temple for Lord Venkateswara in Bhubaneswar at an estimated cost of Rs 4.2 crore for the benefit of devotees in Odisha and its surrounding areas.

“Temple construction is expected to be completed by October 2020.

"Its construction and renovation of TTD Kalyan Mandap will start very soon,” president, Andhra Cultural Association of Bhubaneswar, MV Rao said. 

