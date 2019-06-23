Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha transport department, NHAI hold joint meet in Bhubaneswar to discuss increasing road accidents

12 accident-prone spots were identified between Nakhara and Pitapalli in Bhubaneswar Urban Police District, four spots were identified in Cuttack Urban Police District. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With fatal accidents becoming a regular affair on the roads of the Capital, a joint meet of the Transport Department, Police Commissionerate and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was held on June 22 to discuss the measures in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Police said 16 accident-prone spots have been identified on the NH-16. While 12 spots were identified between Nakhara and Pitapalli in Bhubaneswar Urban Police District, four spots were identified in Cuttack Urban Police District. 

In the meeting, officials claimed that engineering issues at Palasuni and Kalinga Vihar need to be addressed to reduce accidents.

Those include closure of median openings and provision of feeder roads.  

“Suggestions to install speed radars along with signage and retro-reflective tapes on the NH were put forth. We will request the state government to take up the matter with NHAI,” a senior police officer said. 

The Police Commissionerate will now approach NHAI to formally notify the ‘black spots’. As many as five persons were killed in separate accidents on flyovers of the City last month.

