Three arrested for theft in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three persons, including two buyers of stolen articles, were arrested in connection with a theft from the rented accommodation of an Assistant Professor of Rama Devi Women’s University.

Assistant Professor, Gopal Krushna Acharya, lodged a complaint with Mancheswar police on June 17 stating that some anti-socials entered his residence at Chakeisiani here and decamped with gold and silver ornaments, Rs 50,000 cash and one LED TV while he was at his native village in Jagatsinghpur district.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation.

On June 21, police nabbed habitual offender Susanta Gouda.

“We have recovered gold ornaments weighing 140 grams and silver ornaments weighing 310 grams,” police said.