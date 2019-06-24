Odisha government starts ROP screening at Bhubaneswar's Capital Hospital, five MCHs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has started screening of Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and its treatment in Capital Hospital and five Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals (MCHs) in the state.

Besides Capital Hospital, SCBMCH at Cuttack, MKCG MCH at Berhampur, VIMSAR at Burla, Pandit Raghunath Murmu MCH at Baripada and Saheed Laxman Nayak MCH at Koraput have been provided with RetCam and other modern equipment for screening and treatment of ROP.

The state government has been providing free eye care under its universal Eye Health Programme - Sunetra.

The ROP screening and treatment, for which people used to spend several thousands of rupees in private hospitals, have been included in the programme and are being provided free of cost.

Consultant (Ophthalmology) of Capital Hospital Dr Ashwani Meherda said ROP is one of the major emerging causes of childhood blindness.

A well-organised screening strategy and timely intervention can prevent blindness due to ROP, she said.

So far, 187 children have been screened in Capital Hospital. The treatment is being provided in consultation with the specialists of Sick and New Born Care Unit.

This apart, retina surgery, which costs Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 in private hospitals, is also being conducted under Sunetra free of cost.