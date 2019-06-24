Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Training workshop for Sainik School teachers in Bhubaneswar

The five-day workshop focused on developing professional skills of Sainik School teachers, it also deliberated on issues pertaining to Sainik Schools.

Published: 24th June 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Sainik Schools Teachers’ Training Workshop concluded on Sainik School premises here on June 22. 

The five-day workshop focused on developing professional skills of Sainik School teachers. It also deliberated on issues pertaining to Sainik Schools.

Around 116 teachers from different parts of the state attended the event. 

Energy, Industries and MSME Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, alumni, attended the concluding ceremony as the chief guest.

Mishra shared his memories of being a student of Sainik School, Bhubaneswar and assured that the State Government will extend all possible help for benefit of Sainik School Cadets. 

Speaking on the occasion, Group Captain P Ravi Kumar stressed the need of entry of more number of NCC cadets from States in the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Principal of Sainik School, Bhubaneswar Group Captain S Dominic Rayan emphasised on developing professional skills among teachers. 

Among others, CBSE Regional Officer T Matte, president of Old Boys’ Association Amitabh Ranjan, Inspecting Officer of Sainik Schools Society, New Delhi Col DD Swain and other delegates attended the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Sainik school
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp