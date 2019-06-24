Training workshop for Sainik School teachers in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Sainik Schools Teachers’ Training Workshop concluded on Sainik School premises here on June 22.

The five-day workshop focused on developing professional skills of Sainik School teachers. It also deliberated on issues pertaining to Sainik Schools.

Around 116 teachers from different parts of the state attended the event.

Energy, Industries and MSME Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, alumni, attended the concluding ceremony as the chief guest.

Mishra shared his memories of being a student of Sainik School, Bhubaneswar and assured that the State Government will extend all possible help for benefit of Sainik School Cadets.

Speaking on the occasion, Group Captain P Ravi Kumar stressed the need of entry of more number of NCC cadets from States in the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Principal of Sainik School, Bhubaneswar Group Captain S Dominic Rayan emphasised on developing professional skills among teachers.

Among others, CBSE Regional Officer T Matte, president of Old Boys’ Association Amitabh Ranjan, Inspecting Officer of Sainik Schools Society, New Delhi Col DD Swain and other delegates attended the event.