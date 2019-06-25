Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Security beefed up ahead of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly session

About 28 platoons of armed police force and 90 officers have been deployed to ensure the smooth passage of the session.

Published: 25th June 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Legislative Assembly

Odisha Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the first session of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly which commence Tuesday, police beefed up security in the capital.

“A three-layer security arrangement has been put in place on the Assembly premises.

This apart, separate security arrangements have been made at Lower PMG, the designated place for dharna, to maintain law and order situation,” said DGP Dr RP Sharma.

ALSO READ: Odisha Assembly session from June 25, Budget on June 28

While two control rooms have been set up near north gate of Assembly and at Lower PMG, one unified control room has been set up to receive CCTV footage.

About 28 platoons of armed police force and 90 officers have been deployed to ensure the smooth passage of the session.

ALSO READ: Odisha Assembly sets ball rolling to go paperless

Two units of STU have been kept on stand-by and QRT teams have been stationed at seven locations to tackle any law and order situation.

On Monday, Director (Intelligence) Sunil Roy, Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty and Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu supervised the security arrangements. 

Narasingh Mishra, CLP leader

Former leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra will be the Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) while Barabati-Cuttack legislator of the party Mohammad Moquim has been appointed as its secretary.

Though the issue was settled at the last meeting of the CLP held last month, it required the approval of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The CLP has been convened at 6 pm on Tuesday to discuss the party’s strategy for the first session of the Assembly on Tuesday.

Besides, senior leader Santosh Singh Saluja has been appointed as deputy leader of the CLP and Jeypore legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati will be Congress whip in the House.

Congress lost the status of main opposition political party as the party’s number in the Assembly decreased from 16 in 2014 to 9 in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Assembly Odisha 16th assembly session Odisha assembly security
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp