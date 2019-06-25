Security beefed up ahead of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly session

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the first session of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly which commence Tuesday, police beefed up security in the capital.

“A three-layer security arrangement has been put in place on the Assembly premises.

This apart, separate security arrangements have been made at Lower PMG, the designated place for dharna, to maintain law and order situation,” said DGP Dr RP Sharma.

While two control rooms have been set up near north gate of Assembly and at Lower PMG, one unified control room has been set up to receive CCTV footage.

About 28 platoons of armed police force and 90 officers have been deployed to ensure the smooth passage of the session.

Two units of STU have been kept on stand-by and QRT teams have been stationed at seven locations to tackle any law and order situation.

On Monday, Director (Intelligence) Sunil Roy, Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty and Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu supervised the security arrangements.

Narasingh Mishra, CLP leader

Former leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra will be the Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) while Barabati-Cuttack legislator of the party Mohammad Moquim has been appointed as its secretary.

Though the issue was settled at the last meeting of the CLP held last month, it required the approval of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The CLP has been convened at 6 pm on Tuesday to discuss the party’s strategy for the first session of the Assembly on Tuesday.

Besides, senior leader Santosh Singh Saluja has been appointed as deputy leader of the CLP and Jeypore legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati will be Congress whip in the House.

Congress lost the status of main opposition political party as the party’s number in the Assembly decreased from 16 in 2014 to 9 in 2019.