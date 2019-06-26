Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Air Force veteran spreads message on Yoga benefits in Bhubaneswar

Mishra says through Yoga he has cured his students of chronic acidity, helped them in achieving weight loss, in recovering from paralysis, post-surgery difficulties.

Published: 26th June 2019

Air Force veteran Pratap Kumar Mishra

Air Force veteran Pratap Kumar Mishra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Yoga has been the way of life for an Air Force veteran, who sticks to discipline and routine even in today’s hectic life. 

Pratap Kumar Mishra has been spreading the message on benefits of Yoga through his unit Swastik Yoga Shivir in the city.

Having learnt Yoga from Patanjali Yoga Sansthan while working in the Air Force, Mishra went on to train as a certified Assistant Yoga Shikshak in 2010.

“Initially it was my personal interest in Yoga which I had been practising even before taking up the training. After achieving expertise, I wanted to share my knowledge among the people and help them benefit from its natural curing abilities. This is how the Shivir started,” said Mishra.

Started in 2014, Mishra has around 750 students who have benefitted through Yoga. Some of them, who have been with him from the beginning, have now made Yoga a part of their regular life.

Working as a Cooperative Inspector, Mishra takes time out to impart classes to his students who range from 7 to 70 years.

Mishra says through Yoga he has cured his students of chronic acidity, helped them in achieving weight loss, in recovering from paralysis, post-surgery difficulties and fighting high as well as low blood pressure.

He has been organising the Yoga Shivir every year since 2014 after it was declared International Yoga Day.

This year 60 participants attended the camp at Jharpada.

It was conducted by Mishra along with Rabindra Kumar Nayak, Khirod Behera, Sweta Beura and Pradeep Rout, among others.

