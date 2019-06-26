'Yoga For All' ends on high note in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The five-day long #YogaForAll campaign by The New Indian Express to promote the ancient practice among all age groups ended on a high note with hundreds of students from Vikash Group of Institutions taking part in a session at Vikash High Global Campus at Deras road in the city on Tuesday.

As many as 200 students of the campus participated in the session modulated by faculties of Bharatiya Yog Sansthan from 7.30 am.

Students learned the significance of Yoga exercises and Pranayam in day-to-day life.

The students practised a number of Asanas including Trikonasana, Ardhachakrasana, Vajrasan, Shavasana and different forms of Pranayam to keep themselves focused, increase concentration level and be fit both mentally and physically.

Dean of Vikash Group of Institutions at Vikash High Global Campus, Pitambar Das stressed on the need of Yoga for students and faculties in the present day to lead a happy, healthy and stress-free life.

“We appreciate the initiative of The New Indian Express. If the organisation continues to take up the job this way it will definitely inspire students to practice Yoga everyday in their life,” Das said.

Debasish Jena, a Class XI student of the institute, said a few minutes of regular practice of Yoga has been helpful for him to stay focused and de-stressed during exams.

During the campaign which began on June 21, TNIE with support from Bharatiya Yog Sansthan and Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Academy organised sessions at many places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, including Utkal University campus, Sai International Residential School, residential colony Manorama Estate, Bhubaneswar railway station, Royal College of Sciences and Krishna Anand Old Age Home.