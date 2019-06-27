Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Woman, shop staff robbed at knifepoint in Bhubaneswar

Robber

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The incidents of snatching in the city continue unabated with another such crime being reported here on Wednesday.

The incident took place barely 500 metres away from Naveen Niwas, where police is deployed round-the-clock.

Sumanta Kumar Nayak of Dumduma, who runs a mobile shop in Unit-I here, returned from Kolkata early on Wednesday after purchasing some items for his business establishment.

His wife Subhadra Patra had shifted to her father’s house at Pokhariput in the absence of Sumanta.

Patra and one of his shop staff left Pokhariput and were going towards the railway station via Kargil Road to receive Nayak when they were intercepted by three bike-borne miscreants.

The anti-socials threatened the two at knifepoint and snatched Patra’s purse and a bag consisting of Rs 75,000 cash.

The miscreants also attacked Patra when she resisted their bid to snatch her purse.

Nayak said his wife was carrying the cash which was generated from the shop in the last two days. The couple had reportedly planned to visit a cash-deposit machine in Dumduma before returning to their house.

Meanwhile, police said the woman sustained injuries as she and their staff met with a road accident before being waylaid by the miscreants.

“It is suspected that the anti-socials were following them before committing the crime. A case has been registered and CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the miscreants involved in the crime,” Airport IIC Umakanta Pradhan said.

