Citizen-centric service on Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation's agenda

The new Commissioner asked all the employees of the Corporation to handle visitors to the office with patience and make serious attempts to redress their woes.

Published: 28th June 2019 10:11 AM

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Better delivery of services and living up to the satisfaction of people, were some of the points that the newly-appointed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Prem Chandra Chaudhary stressed on, after assuming office on Thursday.

“We have various kinds of people coming to the civic body’s office and many of them are from extremely poor economic background. We must treat them with patience and heal their hardships with gentle behaviour,’’ Chaudhary said, adding that any deviation to this code of conduct will be seen as a serious matter.

After addressing BMC staff, the Commissioner also took stock of individual departments by chairing a separate meeting.

The meet was attended by heads of all departments and sections of BMC, including sanitation, city health office, finance, taxation, revenue, engineering, drainage, welfare, planning, housing, establishment and emergency.

Chaudhary, who was serving as Kendrapara Collector, was appointed BMC Commissioner with additional charge of Chief Executive Officer of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) and vice-chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

