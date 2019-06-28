Four arrested for robbery in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police arrested four persons for robbery and produced the accused before a court here on Thursday.

The accused are Krushna Chandra Das (24) of Dumduma, Amarjit Pradhan (24) of Bharatpur, Maheswar Dalei (28) of Old Town and Pravat Sahu (19) of Boudh district.

Police have recovered three four-wheelers, two motorcycles, four gold chains besides other gold ornaments and a mobile phone from their possession.

The arrests came following a complaint registered by one Arjun Kumar Sahoo of Angul district at Khandagiri police station on June 20.

Sahoo had stated in the complaint that he was sitting in his car near a hospital in Kolathia when two unidentified persons broke the driver side window, thrashed him and took away his vehicle.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation.

Police said the trio attacked Sahoo with a stone and threatened him at gunpoint before seizing his vehicle.

“The toy gun used to terrorise the victim was recovered from the spot,” a police officer said.

It is learnt that one of the cars looted from Khurda is registered in the name of a sub-inspector’s wife.

The car looted in the capital is of an Angul resident.