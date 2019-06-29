Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Nurses’ TikTok viral at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack too

The videos showed some hospital attendants inside destitute ward of Orthopaedics department of the medical dancing to the tune of Hindi and Odia songs in the presence of patients.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two days after Tik-Tok videos of some nurses inside Malkangiri hospital went viral, a series of TikTok videos of women attendants dancing in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack surfaced on social media on Friday. The videos showed some hospital attendants inside destitute ward of Orthopaedics department of the medical dancing to the tune of Hindi and Odia songs in the presence of patients.

However, one of the attendants clarified that the incident took place seven to eight months ago. “My colleague asked me to shoot a video but when I refused, she caught my hand and began to dance. I thought it was a loving gesture and did not protest. I had no idea that a video was being made,” the attendant said. 
Meanwhile, SCBMCH Emergency Officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana said “We learnt about the incident on Friday and Hospital Superintendent CBK Mohanty has formed a three-member committee to conduct a probe into the matter and submit a report with seven days.”

A letter has also been issued to Bhubaneswar-based Regional Development Trust which has provided 30 attendants for destitute patients in the hospital. The attendants have been asked to cooperate in the probe which will be conducted by a committee headed by Prof Ravi Narayan G, Head of the Orthopaedics department, Moharana said.

“One of the two attendants dancing in the video left the trust three months back  and the other, whose hand she was holding while dancing, has already been suspended by the Trust concerned until the probe ends,” said Moharana adding that further necessary action shall be initiated against her if she is found guilty.

