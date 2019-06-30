Drive against illegal parking under flyovers in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A drive has been launched to check illegal parking of vehicles under the flyovers in the city.

Commissionerate Police said owners and mechanics of several garages are parking vehicles under the flyovers due to shortage of space in their establishments.

The vehicles can be seen parked near flyovers at Bomikhal, Jharpada, Palasuni-Rasulgarh and others.

“A drive was launched to check illegal parking under flyovers on June 25. Garage owners and other citizens parking vehicles under the flyovers will be fined,” said Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty.

Mohanty said action will not be initiated against the commuters parking vehicles for some time due to work in the nearby shops but those parking for several hours or indefinite period will be fined.

If necessary, cranes will be deployed to remove the vehicles including the dysfunctional vehicles parked under the flyovers, he added.

“The expenses for deploying cranes will also be realised from the vehicle owners,” Mohanty said.

Though the city police have launched a drive to check illegal parking of vehicles under the flyovers, they have turned a blind eye towards several cranes being regularly parked under Rasulgarh flyover.