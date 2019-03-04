Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Irate locals thrash police on duty, vandalise  police station

At the centre of this was apparently a group that owed allegiance to a ruling Biju Janata Dal leader which explains why the police did not take immediate action and let them go away in the first place

Published: 04th March 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana police

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: In a show of police failure in the State Capital, a group of hooligans, displaying scant respect for the law, went on the rampage at Saheed Nagar Police Station in heart of the State Capital over a road rage brawl around midnight on Sunday.

Not only those involved in the mishap were brutally assaulted near the police station, but the attackers also did not spare the policemen on duty and ransacked the premises, smashing television sets and other furniture.

Twelve hours hence, not a single person has been arrested. "Such an incident is not acceptable at all. Strong action would be initiated against those involved basing on CCTV camera footage,” Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Satyajit Mohanty.

At the centre of this was apparently a group that owed allegiance to a ruling Biju Janata Dal leader which explains why the police did not take immediate action and let them go away in the first place.

It all started when over a brawl between two groups after three persons on a motorcycle were hit by a car near DL Colony on late Sunday evening. The three chased the four-wheeler and intercepted its driver at VSS Nagar. There was a heated exchange between the car driver and the three after which the former called BJD leader Prakash Tripathy to the spot. Tripathy happens to be a vice president of BJD’s youth wing.

Saheed Nagar Police received a call at about 11.45 pm that two groups had indulged in a fight at VSS Nagar. A PCR vehicle reached the spot and sent the injured persons to a hospital. Tripathy and his associates went to the police station and lodged a complaint against the three. The situation worsened when the PCR van came from the hospital with the three injured. The miscreants, who had positioned themselves near the police station, dragged the three out of the vehicle and thrashed them again.

The cops rushed to their rescue but were outnumbered. One of the anti-socials hit assistant Sub Inspector Abhay Kumar Rout with a brick, while another hurled a flower pot at IIC Biranchi Pati. However, the IIC managed to escape unhurt. The group went on to run amok inside the police station. However, the cops failed to detain even a single person involved in this riot act.

The police have registered three cases in this regard including a case basing on the complaint of Rout. “I have named Tripathy, his nine associates and 25 others in the complaint,” Rout told the newspaper. According to police, many locals residing in Pathara Bandha Basti had accompanied Tripathy to the police station.

Police Commissioner Mohanty said, police has identified the miscreants basing on CCTV footage and action would be taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Police beaten up Saheed Nagar Police Station Mob Violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp