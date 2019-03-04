CHSE sets up control room in Bhubaneswar for Plus II exam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after announcing measures to prevent question paper leak and malpractice, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has set up a control room at its head office here to monitor the annual Plus II examinations and address grievances.

Chairman of CHSE Amarendra Kumar Patnaik said a control room with landline numbers 0674-2303803 and 0674-2300099 has started functioning at the CHSE office ahead of the examinations that begin from March 7. The control room will function till March 30.

The facility will also ensure coordination among examination management hubs set up across the State and examination centres for delivery of question papers and smooth conduct of test.

This apart, the council has announced its contact numbers of the Controller of Examination, Dy Controller of Exam-1, Dy Controller of Exam-2, Assistant Controller of Exam and Assistant Secretary to address the grievances of candidates and parents.