Smuggled gold bars seized in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Customs officials on Sunday seized 707.670 gram gold worth `23.89 lakh from a woman at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Customs Air Intelligence Unit officials intercepted a woman from Maharashtra, who arrived at BPIA from Dubai via Delhi in an Air India flight. During search, the officials seized three capsules wrapped with black adhesive tape containing five pieces of foreign origin gold bars.

“Total weight of the recovered gold bars is 707.670 gram and its market value has been estimated at `23.89 lakh. Further investigation is on,” said a Customs official.