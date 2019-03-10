Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Congress leader Hemanand Biswal's daughter Joins BJD

Welcoming Sunita to the party Patnaik said "I am glad that Sunita Biswal along with her supporters joined the BJD, I am sure they will strengthen the Party in Sundarghar"

Sunita Biswal Daughter of former Odisha Chief Minister and Senior Congress leader Hemanand Biswal on Saturday joined the Biju Janta Dal. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: In a setback to the Congress party, Sunita Biswal Daughter of former Odisha Chief Minister and Senior Congress leader Hemanand Biswal on Saturday joined the Biju Janta Dal (BJD)  in the presence of party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Sunita opined that she has joined the party as she was inspired by Patnaik's welfare schemes.

"I have joined the BJD after being inspired by Naveen Patnaik's welfare programs for women. I will abide by any decisions taken by the party president," she said.

Hemanand, is also the chairman of Congress' Disciplinary Committee and is also planning to contest election.

