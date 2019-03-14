CP advisory on election roadshows in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Wednesday issued an advisory for public meetings, roadshows and rallies in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack during General Elections.

Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty held a meeting in this regard with Inspectors and ACPs of the Capital City in the evening. Mohanty said, “A maximum of 30 vehicles will be allowed to participate during an election roadshow. The 30 vehicles will be divided into three batches. Each batch will have to maintain a gap of 100 metres between them.”

The Police Commissioner will also hold a meeting with the representatives of political parties to inform them about the guidelines which need to be adhered to during public meetings and roadshows. The organisers will have to inform the cops in advance about the number of persons and vehicles participating in a roadshow. They will be directed not to occupy more than half of the road’s width to ensure unhindered movement of traffic and safety of commuters.

Bursting of firecrackers and involving children, especially in school uniforms, during roadshows have been strictly prohibited. The organisers will also not be allowed to carry hand banners beyond 6 ft in length and 4 ft in height while only one party flag having a length of 1 ft and height of 1/2 ft long will be allowed atop campaigning vehicles.

The advisory further stated that before applying for license at DCP office, the organisers will have to obtain permission from District Election Officer for the place of holding public meetings. In case, the meeting is organised on a private land, consent of the owner in writing needs to be obtained.

If a place is sought by more than one candidate on the same date and time, the permission will be granted on first-come first-serve basis.

Besides, the organisers will have to obtain permission from the authorities concerned for using loudspeakers during public meetings and processions. They will also not be allowed to use static loudspeakers or those fitted in vehicles between 10 pm and 6 am. The elections will be held in the twin cities on April 23. The Police Commissioner had held a similar meeting with police officers in Cuttack on Tuesday.