AIIMS gets sterile services department

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar got its new Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD).

Published: 27th March 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 05:59 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar got its new Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD).

Constructed at a cost of `10 crore by CL Micromed Pvt Ltd as a turnkey project, the state-of-the-art department would provide full-fledged services to patients.
The department will cater to the needs of upcoming 25 modular operation theatres in addition to other requirements of the hospital. 

The new CSSD has the capacity to provide instruments and other accessories for an average 200 major surgeries a day.

The department that was inaugurated by AIIMS president Prof Subrat Kumar Acharya and Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane on Monday will function 24 hours under CCTV surveillance.

TAGS
AIIMS AIIMs Bhubaneswar Central Sterile Services Department

