Panel to keep a watch on poll code violation

Published: 27th March 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 05:56 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the General Elections, World Human Rights Protection Organisation (WHRPO) has formed an ‘Election Watch’ committee, which will keep vigil on illegal activities like influencing the electorate by money and muscle power, prejudice towards any religion, caste and gender.

“About 1,500 volunteers will closely monitor all the activities during the election process across the State. If anyone is found violating the model code of conduct, we will bring it to the notice of the Election Commission,” WHRPO’s president and committee’s chairman Abhinna Hota said, adding that they have held discussions with Election Commission in this regard.

Members of WHRPO, which is registered under the Indians Trust Act, said they will also encourage youngsters and other citizens to cast their votes. “We will organise campaigns in various colleges and universities to encourage students to exercise their franchise during elections. The volunteers will also assist senior citizens to the polling booths to cast their votes,” Hota added.

The committee will also keep an eye on illegal flow of cash and transportation of illicit liquor.
“Women activists will also work with the committee. We will conduct inspection at various constituencies across the State and report to the Election Commission in  case of any violations of CoC,” said WHRPO vice-president Debabrata Panigrahi.

