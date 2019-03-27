Senior BJP leader Subas Chauhan joins BJD, targets Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: A day after severing ties with the BJP, senior leader from Bargarh Subas Chauhan on Wednesday joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with a vow to avenge the injustice done to him and break the monopoly of a few who think that the BJP is their fiefdom.

“This is a fight against injustice and arrogance of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who has been imposing his authority on the BJP. I have joined BJD without any pre-condition and will do whatever responsibility will be given to me,” Chauhan said after joining the regional party.

Coming down heavily on the autocratic nature of Pradhan, Chauhan said thousands of workers of the BJP are suffering silently and day is not far that their anger will burst and the situation will be explosive.

Claiming that he has dedicated himself for the service of the Sangh Parivar for the last 30 years, Chauhan said he and his supporters in Bargarh were subjected to torture and humiliation in the last five years.

“We have been tolerating this hoping good sense will prevail in the BJP leadership and the top brass of the RSS. When the water went over the head I decided to quit,” he told media persons.

Asked about his equation with BJD candidate for Bargarh Lok Sabha seat Prasanna Acharya, the former Bajranj Dal national convenor said the BJD leader started his career from RSS. “We have the same wave length as we belong to the same school of thought. There will be no problem for me to work with the senior BJD leader.”

Asked if he will contest from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, candidate for which has not been named by the BJD, Chauhan said he will do whatever responsibility will be given to him by the party. “I hail from a humble background and I have no ambition. I am a disciplined worker and respect party decision.”

Responding to another query, he said, “I preferred to join BJD as I am highly impressed by the simplicity and simple living of the BJD chief Naveen Patnaik.”

“I am glad that Subas Chauhan, senior BJP leader from Western Odisha, and hundreds of his supporters have joined the Biju Janata Dal. I welcome Chauhan to the BJD. His joining will further strengthen the party in the Western Odisha,” Chief Minister said.