Home Cities Bhubaneswar

52-year-old morning walker attacked in Bhubaneswar

Rising incidents of snatching during wee hours has left the police clueless.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Rising incidents of snatching during wee hours has left the police clueless. On Friday morning, a 52-year-old Sarat Kumar Panda was returning home after a morning walk near Pokhariput when some goons attacked him.

Panda was returning home from Madhusudan Park under Airport police limits around 5.50 am when he was waylaid by five bike-borne miscreants. Panda’s son Saroj said,

“The miscreants took out a sharp weapon and threatened to attack him that if he does not handover the valuables.”

The miscreants kicked Sarat and blew punches on his face following which he fell on the road.

They snatched a gold chain and ring from Sarat before fleeing from the spot on motorcycles. Sarat had to be rushed to a hospital where he received stitches. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp