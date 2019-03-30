52-year-old morning walker attacked in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rising incidents of snatching during wee hours has left the police clueless. On Friday morning, a 52-year-old Sarat Kumar Panda was returning home after a morning walk near Pokhariput when some goons attacked him.

Panda was returning home from Madhusudan Park under Airport police limits around 5.50 am when he was waylaid by five bike-borne miscreants. Panda’s son Saroj said,

“The miscreants took out a sharp weapon and threatened to attack him that if he does not handover the valuables.”

The miscreants kicked Sarat and blew punches on his face following which he fell on the road.

They snatched a gold chain and ring from Sarat before fleeing from the spot on motorcycles. Sarat had to be rushed to a hospital where he received stitches.