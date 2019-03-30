Cops sit pretty as heavy vehicles go freewheeling in Twin City

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The freewheeling by heavy vehicle drivers in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has become a major cause of concern for the commuters and the deliberate mismanagement by the authorities has aggravated the menace.

Heavy vehicle drivers can be seen driving callously without sticking to a particular lane. They overtake according to their own will and thus put the lives of the commuters at risk.

The situation becomes even more minacious during nights when truck drivers apparently drive under the influence of alcohol to cover long distance journeys. The process of checking such violations was much more streamlined when senior IPS officer BK Sharma was Twin City Commissioner of Police, but the situation has now gone for a toss.

While traffic interceptors are busy collecting fines from truck drivers for overloading, personnel of PCR vans stationed on the highway do not seem to be concerned about the safety of citizens and prefer to relax in the reclining seats of the vehicles.

Police sources said there are three traffic interceptors in the State Capital to conduct enforcement activities. While one interceptor is with Commissionerate Police, two other vehicles are with RTO I and II.

One of the interceptors is mostly stationed at Bhubaneswar-Cuttack highway and police there block the heavy vehicles abruptly to check to overload. The sudden diversion by truck drivers towards the traffic interceptor also poses an immense threat to the commuters who are driving behind the heavy vehicles.

According to Rules of Road Regulations, 1989, the driver of a motor vehicle is supposed to drive the vehicle as close to the left side of the road as may be expedient and allow all traffic which is proceeding in the opposite direction to pass on his/her right-hand side.

“A man was crossing the road when a speeding truck moving on the right lane crushed him to death few months back. If trucks ply on left side, then many such incidents can be avoided,” a tea stall owner in Nakhara said.In 2016, Commissionerate Police had launched an awareness campaign for the truck drivers and had instructed them to drive on the left side of the highway but to no avail. Police had also set up banners along the highway directing the drivers of the heavy vehicles to drive on the left side of the roads.

Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials admitted rash driving by truck drivers and said they are mostly driving on the right side of the roads to avoid any interruptions. “We are focusing on traffic violations like drunk driving, riding without helmets, and others. We have also decided to focus on rash driving as on many occasions motorists can be seen riding speedily on the City roads.

Highway patrolling will also be enhanced to check that heavy vehicles are not plying on the right side,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.

Data of the last four years reveals how unsafe the Capital City roads have become for two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers. About 653 cases of accidents were reported here in 2018 against 600 in 2017, 598 in 2016 and 600 in 2015.

