Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Relief likely for Bhubaneswar amid Fani fear

With rainfall expected to be in the range of 200 mm during the day, apprehension of  the Super cyclone 1999 still exists among residents.

Published: 03rd May 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Drains being cleaned by BMC in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

Drains being cleaned by BMC in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Fani fear fanned, Bhubaneswar waited with extreme trepidation about its course. Will the dangerous storm make its way over the Capital City? Super cyclone 1999 may have happened 20 years ago but the apprehension is still there.

However, weather experts provide a reason for hope for the denizens of the City. Fani, after landfall, is expected to move over Khurda, Cuttack and Balasore before heading out to West Bengal.Director of Centre for Environment and Climate Sarat Chandra Sahu says Bhubaneswar will receive heavy showers but may be spared by strong wind which the storm packs in. “Since the charted path of Fani is to the right of the storm, it may escape destruction. Towards the left of the storm and its eye, the impact of the wind may be lesser. The wind speed may be in the range of 100 km per hour,” Sahu said.

However, there will be no escaping the deluge since rainfall is going to be in the range of 200 mm during the day. Given the past experience of urban flooding, people of Bhubaneswar have a prayer on their lips.
Another crucial factor will be the proximity of the City to the eye of the storm which is estimated at about 24 km in radius. The centre of the storm is calm but its outer wall triggers huge rains. Will it impact the City? That remains to be seen.

Power outage, snapping of water supply and scarcity of essential items with shopping establishments all set to shut down could pose serious inconvenience to the residents. The plight of slum-dwellers also remains a critical area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fani cyclone Fani Odisha Bhubaneswar cyclone Fani Odisha cyclone Super cyclone 1999

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp