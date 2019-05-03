Relief likely for Bhubaneswar amid Fani fear

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Fani fear fanned, Bhubaneswar waited with extreme trepidation about its course. Will the dangerous storm make its way over the Capital City? Super cyclone 1999 may have happened 20 years ago but the apprehension is still there.

However, weather experts provide a reason for hope for the denizens of the City. Fani, after landfall, is expected to move over Khurda, Cuttack and Balasore before heading out to West Bengal.Director of Centre for Environment and Climate Sarat Chandra Sahu says Bhubaneswar will receive heavy showers but may be spared by strong wind which the storm packs in. “Since the charted path of Fani is to the right of the storm, it may escape destruction. Towards the left of the storm and its eye, the impact of the wind may be lesser. The wind speed may be in the range of 100 km per hour,” Sahu said.

However, there will be no escaping the deluge since rainfall is going to be in the range of 200 mm during the day. Given the past experience of urban flooding, people of Bhubaneswar have a prayer on their lips.

Another crucial factor will be the proximity of the City to the eye of the storm which is estimated at about 24 km in radius. The centre of the storm is calm but its outer wall triggers huge rains. Will it impact the City? That remains to be seen.

Power outage, snapping of water supply and scarcity of essential items with shopping establishments all set to shut down could pose serious inconvenience to the residents. The plight of slum-dwellers also remains a critical area.