Shalini Sheetal from Bhubaneswar tops CBSE XII in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City girl Shalini Sheetal, a student of Unit I Mother’s Public School, topped Class XII Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination in Odisha, results of which was published on Thursday.

Sheetal, who is a Science student, secured 98.2 per cent marks in the exam. Expressing happiness over her success, Shalini said she is grateful to her parents and teachers for their support in her preparation for the exams. Ishita Patnaik, a student of SAI International School, Bhubaneswar has emerged topper in Commerce stream by securing 97.2 per cent.

Two girls from Uttar Pradesh Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora, have jointly secured the first position in Class XII CBSE examinations at the national level. Both the girls have scored 499 out of 500 marks each. Girl students have outscored boys in CBSE Class XII examinations this year.b According to CBSE sources, Trivandrum is the top performing region with a pass percentage of 98.2 per cent in the exams this year.