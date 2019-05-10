ITI, polytechnic students to help in power restoration in Bhubaneswar, Puri  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up its effort to restore power supply in the City, the State Government on Thursday took the assistance of ITI and polytechnic students in restoration works.

Over 500 student of different polytechnics and ITIs have been pressed into service to assist Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) for restoration of power supply to domestic consumers.

“The students will visit households in Puri and Bhubaneswar to help in restoration of electricity,” said Information and Public Relations Secretary Sanjay Singh.

He said the State Government had earlier roped in students in Ganjam during restoration work after cyclone Phailin in 2013. This proved to be a success. The same model is being replicated here.

As many households face problems during restoration of power supply, these students will move door to door to fix the issues, he said.

As per the situation report of the Government, 65 out of 156 11-KV feeders lines have been charged. Power supply has been restored to 16,000 households in Bhubaneswar Electricity Division (BED) out of its consumer base of 78,000.

Similarly, in Bhubaneswar City Distribution Division (BCDD-II), 33,000 consumers have got power supply. Power supply will be fully restored in the City by May 12, Singh added.