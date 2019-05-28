Fire safety found lacking in coaching hubs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: In the wake of the coaching centre fire tragedy in Gujarat’s Surat, Odisha Fire Service personnel on Monday conducted simultaneous inspections at 23 coaching centres in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Fire officers said the inspection revealed that several coaching centres lacked complete and comprehensive fire safety measures. While fixed fire fighting equipment and extinguishers were available at some places, other safety instruments were found missing in the buildings.

Staircases, corridors and escape routes were found blocked in buildings and housekeeping, which plays a vital role in fire safety, was also not up to the mark. Besides, most of the coaching centres did not have adequate signage to lead occupants to safety in case of an emergency.Fire officials said notices will be issued to the centres lacking adequate fire safety measures and their owners asked to address the shortcomings within a specified time limit.

During the inspection drive, awareness programmes and mock drills were conducted to sensitise and train students and teachers on aspects relating to fire safety. Tips were also given on ways to avoid smoke, inhalation and safe evacuation in a case fire breaks out in a building.Around 15 coaching centres in the State Capital and eight in the Millennium City were inspected on the day.

“The objective of the drive was to create fire safety awareness among the staff and students of coaching centres. The inspections were also intended to sensitise owners and occupiers of such buildings about their responsibility to ensure fire safety and remain prepared to avoid any fire mishap,” said a fire official.

Meanwhile, members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha met Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty and requested him to initiate action against coaching centres running illegally in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.