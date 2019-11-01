Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘Instant’ action begins to cloud programme goals

Three recent incidents expose the mis-steps under the initiative

Published: 01st November 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government’s haste to send out a strong message on the intent and action-oriented bearing of the Mo Sarkar initiative seems to be setting off a chain of consequences that will ultimately impact achievement of programme’s goals.

Even as the well-laid out initiative is aimed at bringing transparency in administration and making the system accountable, thereby leading to grassroots-level transformation in the society, some recent actions under its pretext are working to the contrary. Strong resentment is brewing among public servants over the alleged “whimsical” and “hurried” action against some officials.

They have alleged that disciplinary action initiated against officials without following the rules and law and not allowing the “accused” of any opportunity to present their case has affected the whole workforce. It is bringing down the morale of officers and staff on the ground and creating an atmosphere of fear that consequently will hamper performance and productivity.

Three recent incidents have exposed the mis-steps of the Government. Take the case of in-charge Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) of Sundargarh Dr Pankaj Patel. On October 13, Dr Patel was placed under suspension on charges of negligence of duty during a visit of a team of senior officials under Mo Sarkar programme.

The disciplinary action was ordered following allegations of patients being forced to get their pathological tests done outside the hospital and sub-standard diet being served to patients. While Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan was served a show-cause notice, Dr Patel was suspended for dereliction of duty.
However, the Government had to bow down and revoke his suspension order after 10 days following mounting pressure from Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA), the State-level body of peripheral service doctors, and the opposition BJP. He has now been posted as senior consultant (Medicine) at Sambalpur DHH.

In another incident, Kendrapara CDM&PHO Urmila Mishra has held back the salary of Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist Dr Himansu Bhusan Sarangi on Collector’s order. The action was taken after Collector Samarth Verma during his visit to the DHH noticed a report of ultra sound that was conducted at a private centre.

Though Mishra in her enquiry report clearly mentioned that the doctor had advised the patient concerned for ultrasound, he had not indicated the place where the procedure should be undertaken. In his wisdom, the Collector seems to have deemed the doctor guilty and ordered withholding of his salary.   

In another case, Bonai Block Education Officer Binay Praksh Soy remains under suspension on the basis of a video clip that purportedly showed him eating chicken during a visit to a school, even though the allegation has turned out to be false.    

Meanwhile, the OMSA has strongly protested the ‘whimsical’ action against the doctors. OMSA President Dr Nirakara Bhatta in a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said such action without allowing the doctor concerned to submit explanation will demoralise the entire fraternity in service.           
A Government official said disciplinary proceedings are must for taking action against any Government official and there is an elaborate procedure that needs to be followed before initiating any action.

“As per Article 311 of the Constitution, no Government officer can be punished unless an inquiry is held. The officer has to be informed of his charges and he/she would be given reasonable opportunity to defend himself in respect of the charges levelled against him. The procedure is not being followed,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp