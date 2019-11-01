Passing out parade of DSPs held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The passing out parade of the second batch DSP probationers was held at Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) here on Thursday.

Taking salute of the officers, DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma reiterated the 5Ts and ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiatives of the State Government and asked them to rise to the level of expectations of the people while performing their duties.

Sharma also emphasised to maintain honesty, integrity and transparency and advised the officers to maintain cordial relationship with the public. He called upon the officers to adopt technology in their day-to-day work and also cautioned them not to misuse the power bestowed upon them.

As many as 16 DSP probationers, who joined the institute in 2017 to undergo two years of basic course, completed their training on Thursday. The officers were directly recruited to Odisha Police Service (OPS) in the rank of DSP in the Odisha Civil Service examination conducted by OPSC in 2015.BPSPA Director Arun Kumar Sarangi was also present.