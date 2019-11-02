Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha's Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy to head panel for Ekamra Kshetra beautification

The old town area will be developed in line with Puri where the State Government has taken up several beautification project.

Published: 02nd November 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Ekamra Kshetra

Ekamra Kshetra (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government has constituted a 10-member committee, headed by Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, to develop Ekamra Kshetra, the old town area near Lingaraj Temple here, as a heritage city.

Named as Ekamra Kshetra Infrastructure Development Committee, it has been asked by the State Government to prepare a comprehensive development plan for the old town area and the financial implications for the work to be undertaken. More than 500 century-old monuments and temples, including the Lingaraj temple, Rajarani Temple, Kedar Gouri Temple and Mukteswar Temple are located in the old town area.

The old town area will be developed in line with Puri where the State Government has taken up several beautification project. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage Architecture (ABADHA) Scheme and approved projects worth over `700 crore under the scheme for beautification of the city.

Other members of the committee are Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, principal secretary in the Finance department Ashok Meena, Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development department G Mathivathanan, Secretary in the Culture department Manoranjan Panigrahy, secretary in the Tourism department Vishal Dev, Bhubaneswar Development Authority vice chairman Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi and CRUT managing director Arun Bothra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Development Authority Mukteswar Temple Ekamra Kshetra Odisha government ABADHA
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp