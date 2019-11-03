BJP threatens to stall Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Reiterating the demand for a CBI probe into the alleged murder of lady VLW Smitarani Biswal of Haridaspur in Jajpur district, the BJP on Saturday said it will not allow the winter session of the Assembly to function if the state government failed to hand over the case to the Central agency. Training his guns at the chairperson of the State Commission for Women and Jajpur SP for trying to influence the investigation into the mysterious death of Smitarani, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Pradipta Naik demanded immediate dismissal of the two.

“If the state government does not recommend for CBI probe before the commencement of next session of the Assembly, we will not allow the House to function smoothly,” Naik said. Showing the March 27, 2018 report of Revenue Inspector submitted to local tehsil office, Naik said the government land on which the infamous guest house ‘Rangasala’, from where the body of Smitarani was recovered, was constructed unauthorisedly was reportedly freed from encroachment.

Naik asked the Jajpur Collector to explain how the district administration will demolish the guest house which has already been knocked down. Admitting that local Sarpanch’s husband Rupesh Bhadra has constructed the guest house illegally on government land, Collector Ranjan Das had said the unauthorised building will be pulled down once the investigation is over.

Coming down heavily on the Women Commission Chairperson Minati Behera, Naik said instead of meeting the family members of the deceased, she completed her probe by talking to the accused persons.



Reacting to the Naik’s claims, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the BJP has resorted to falsehood for political mileage. “If BJP has any evidence it should produce the same to the police or before the court of law. Since they are not doing any of these, it is clear that they do not have any evidence,” Patra said.