CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates sand Sudarshan for Golden Sand Art award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been selected for the prestigious Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019. He will get the award at the International Scorrana Sand Nativity festival which will be held in Italy from November 13 to 18.

The festival will see participation of eight international sand artists including Sudarshan. He received a letter from the president of Promuovi Scorrona, Vito Maraschio informing him about his selection for the award. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and people from several walks of life congratulated Sudarshan for the fete. “His flair with sand continues to make #Odisha proud across the world and serve as a beautiful tribute to the State’s rich artistic culture”, the CM tweeted.